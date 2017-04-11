Toasting the Life of Steve Tilford

Thank you for the tremendous outpouring of kind words and memories.
Steve is my everything.
Now I realize how special he was to all of you.
We are blessed to have Steve in our hearts.
❤️️ Trudi
Steve is my everything.
Now I realize how special he was to all of you.
We are blessed to have Steve in our hearts.
❤️️ Trudi
Let’s come together for the evening!
Cider Gallery
5:30-9:30 pm
An evening to share our memories of a life rich with love, happiness, humility and compassion. His drive to be the best brought out the best in all of us.
Sunday, April 23, 2017
Cider Gallery
810 Pennsylvania
Lawrence, Kansas
5:30-9:30 pm
Open House
Small plates, beverages and of course, pie!
Please RSVP to Stacie by April 17
sgrossfeld@louisvillebones.com
sgrossfeld@louisvillebones.com
Sending much love to all who were close to Steve.
Thank you from Louisiana.
Thank you, Trudi. Although I won’t be able to make it to Kansas for the event, my thoughts will be with you and all Steve’s family and friends.
Peace and Blessings to you.
I won’t be able to make it either, but Steve’ll always be with me/us in Spirit.
Sadly half a country away and can’t make it to Lawrence but I’ll be thinking of Steve and all of you. Hope to be there later in the summer… Much love to everyone.
I will be working a MS/HS mountain bike race that weekend on the far left coast, but will be with you all in spirit… blessings to you Trudi and all of Steve’s family and friends…
Trudi Russ and I are so sorry for your loss. Steve was a great man on and off the bike. Unfortunetly just having major back surgery I will not be able to attend your gathering. Sending loving thoughts your way.
Adrienne and Russ
Will be there in spirit.
One of my favorite posts was last fall when Steve started out by saying, “Historically, I like pie”. He is the only person that would say it like that. I actually laughed out loud. He had a writing style that some people criticized, but I couldn’t get enough of it. Won’t be able to make it on the 23rd. Hopefully I will be able to attend the thing later this summer. Will it perhaps become an annual event? A memorial ride with pie and beer?
So much love to you Trudi, you have both been such a warm part of my career in the bicycle world since the late 80’s… As with many, I had just been contemplating how cool it was going to be when Steve was still shredding 30-year-olds on his bike in his 90’s… Like, he was the LAST person we expected to leave this planet early. I could only imagine the difficulty of your journey back from Europe to deal with this… Perhaps we can get a toast together for Sunday at the Sea Otter… a minute of silence to remember Steve. I’ll start working on this asap… And I hope to see you to give a smile and a hug before the year is out…
Peace, peace, peace. SB
Same — as a writer myself, reading Steve’s posts loosened me up a bit. Sorta like cycling — be loose on the bike when the terrain and speed dictate it.
I hoped I would grow old reading Steve’s blog. Last year my dad passed away, but this… for some reason this makes me way more sad. Wish I could be there, if it wasn’t a world away. Please, don’t ever shut this site down so we all can go back and read some old posts when the missing grows too strong.
I never met Steve. I’ll always regret that. I saw him at a few races, knew who he was, heard the legends, read about him battling with Ned and the other legends as a kid. But I ‘knew’ him through this blog. I read it every day for the last 4 or 5 years. And, agree or disagree, every single post left an impression on me. The way Steve approached life, thinking out loud, engaging, challenging, musing, living — I’ve never known anybody else like him. It was a treasured part of my day, just hearing Steve’s thoughts on bikes, or cars, or dogs, or pie. I miss him like crazy and feel like the world is a darker place without him. But his memory lives on, and I am so thankful for what he gave us when he was here.
I will miss the event but will be with you in spirit. Peace and comfort to you all, and thank you for sharing Steve with the world.
Yes, of course, I will be there to celebrate a life well lived and a dear friend. Deeply saddened by this whole horrible thing. Despite this void, it is important that we all love one another and live each day to the fullest, just as Steve showed us.
sadly I won’t be in Lawrence that weekend. Steve was such a phenomenal person I’ll never forget him. I hope you’ll be around when I am in town for the Kanza so I can give you a heart felt hug. If not, know that you’re in the prayers of thousands & thousands of fellow friends.
If we could, we would be there. We’ll be there in spirit. My wife and I were privleged to meet Steve a few years ago and enjoy his company for a short time at the Nosco Ride. Bless you and your family in this unfathomable time. He was one of those truly unique people on this planet.
The Sayers family will be with you in love and spirit. Looking forward to giving you an enormous hug in CA. So sorry for your loss.
Pingback: Toasting the Life of Steve Tilford
Not many people are ging to be showing up, it’s either “I’m to far away” or “I have medical issues”. What a bunch on of pussies, always with some lame ass excuse. I bet if Steve were alive today and said that he had only 6 months to live you would show up in a heartbeat. All this “so called” outpouring of love in the comment section and when the time really counts you can’t deliver? Here’s a thought…YOU MAKE THE TIME! How’s that?
Trudi, I have not commented on here after the news. I continue to work on processing all of it, mostly so many things run through my head about you, Tucker, cats, close friends, brother, how all the daily blog readers will adjust, everyone that depended on Steve for being Steve. I guess that’s why they call it “loss” when somebody has left this place. I wish we could make the pain less for you, I wish this never happened. I don’t know what else to say, but there are endless things to say. Keep going, take care.
I only met Steve a few times at various cross races, and I admired his view of each lap as an opportunity to go faster and to find a better line. I’ll work on that next year.
Hugs to you, Trudi
Trudi, Thanks for posting. My heart goes out to you. Sorry I’ve not written before but to be honest this is the first time I’ve been ready to visit anywhere I knew there’d be news or comments. This is going to hurt for a long while. For ALL of Steve’s friends. But of course every time we think of Steve we’ll be thinking especially of you too, and sending love and strength your way.
So sorry, Trudi. You both are amazing people, so gentle and kind and thoughtful. If there is a silver lining here, it’s that Steve touched and inspired so many people. Selfishly, I’m fortunate to have known you both.
i did not know steve personally but i followed his writings on his blog. i will miss him. i am sorry for our loss.
i am glad tucker made it. i would like to think steve is with bromount.
on on
mike
Hello Trudy: Wanted to extend my deepest condolences to you and the rest of Steve’s family & friends. So sorry to hear of Steve’s tragic death; he was taken way too early from us. A man of true integrity and honesty who was so dedicated to cycling and it’s culture. Steve as a true inspiration for many, including me and I will miss his blog posts a lot. A pet for Tucker and all the other critters who will miss him. Godspeed Steve Tilford