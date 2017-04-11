Toasting the Life of Steve Tilford

Thank you for the tremendous outpouring of kind words and memories.

Steve is my everything.

Now I realize how special he was to all of you.

We are blessed to have Steve in our hearts.

❤️️ Trudi

Let’s come together for the evening! An evening to share our memories of a life rich with love, happiness, humility and compassion. His drive to be the best brought out the best in all of us. Sunday, April 23, 2017 Cider Gallery

810 Pennsylvania

Lawrence, Kansas 5:30-9:30 pm

Open House Small plates, beverages and of course, pie!

Please RSVP to Stacie by April 17

sgrossfeld@louisvillebones.com